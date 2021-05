Crocs logo helps solve Porter County home burglary, police say

CHESTERTON — A juvenile who fled Monday while being questioned about a home burglary turned himself in to the nearby Portage Police Department Wednesday, police say.

The juvenile fled while police were investigating the theft of two firearms from a home in the 100 block of North 19th Street, Chesterton police said.

"Entrance to the home appears to have been through a kitchen window, opened from the outside by someone standing on a garden box below the window," the town said. "Shoe prints on top of the box 'were still showing clearly,' police said, and 'visibly showed the word CROCS.' "

Officers said they noticed two nearby juveniles interested in the police activity. One of the boys was wearing an ankle monitor and black Crocs footwear when officers first arrived, but was later seen wearing different shoes.

Police said they learned the boy was wearing the ankle monitor due to a weapons charge out of Indianapolis.

Officers said they discovered one of the missing handguns at the boys' nearby house. When they went to take the juveniles into custody, they both fled, police said.

One of the boys was apprehended a short time later and the other surrendered to Portage police Wednesday.

