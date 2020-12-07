Crown Point again argues recovery home suit doesn’t belong in federal court

Arceneaux said defendants have stated the city wants to impose fines under city code over a 142-day time period at $1,200 a day, totaling $170,400.

The city's complaint, however, doesn't include a time period during which each defendant would be subject to a specified fine, he said.

"However, the complaint does not allege that the notice of violation triggered the applicability of any particular fine — let alone the $1,200 per day put forth by defendants — against any particular defendant," Arceneaux wrote.

Arceneaux added the complaint doesn't allege Pinnacle Treatment Centers and CapGrow have violated Crown Point Zoning Code every day since May 18.

According to Crown Point Zoning Code, violators of the code will, upon conviction, be fined at least $10 and no more than $300. Each day the violation continues is a separate offense, the code states.

If applying the 142-day time period at $300 a day, the fine equals $42,600, "which is far short of the jurisdictional threshold of $75,000," Arceneaux wrote.