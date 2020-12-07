Crown Point again argues recovery home suit doesn’t belong in federal court

HAMMOND — The city is sticking to its request to remand its lawsuit against a treatment center and leasing agency back to a local court.
In a Friday filing with the U.S. District Court in Hammond, the city of Crown Point, the plaintiff, argued defendants Pinnacle Treatment Centers and CapGrow Partners have failed to prove the claims in the lawsuit exceed $75,000.
At the center of the lawsuit is a home in the Waterside Crossing subdivision in Crown Point, which is being used to house individuals with substance abuse disorders and/or behavioral health issues that the city hopes to regulate under its zoning code.
Indianapolis-based attorney Mark Crandley, representing the defendants, previously filed to remove the lawsuit from Lake County Superior Court based on cost and diversity of citizenship.
For a federal district court to have jurisdiction in a civil suit, the amount in controversy must exceed $75,000, among other requirements, including citizen location, according to federal law.
Crandley has argued the $75,000 threshold is met after considering fines the city is seeking to impose and a lease agreement the city wants to end.
However, Indianapolis-based attorney Adam Arceneaux, who represents the city, said the complaint doesn't come close to $75,000.
Arceneaux said defendants have stated the city wants to impose fines under city code over a 142-day time period at $1,200 a day, totaling $170,400.
The city's complaint, however, doesn't include a time period during which each defendant would be subject to a specified fine, he said.
"However, the complaint does not allege that the notice of violation triggered the applicability of any particular fine — let alone the $1,200 per day put forth by defendants — against any particular defendant," Arceneaux wrote.
Arceneaux added the complaint doesn't allege Pinnacle Treatment Centers and CapGrow have violated Crown Point Zoning Code every day since May 18.
According to Crown Point Zoning Code, violators of the code will, upon conviction, be fined at least $10 and no more than $300. Each day the violation continues is a separate offense, the code states.
If applying the 142-day time period at $300 a day, the fine equals $42,600, "which is far short of the jurisdictional threshold of $75,000," Arceneaux wrote.
"Defendants offer no authority or evidence for their interpretation of Section 150.99, nor any persuasive reason why the court should adopt an interpretation of this provision as authorizing the city to impose fines of more than $300 per day," he said. "Based on the plain language of Section 150.99 (of Crown Point code), defendants simply cannot meet the jurisdictional threshold."
Arceneaux added a lease between Pinnacle Treatment Centers and CapGrow cannot be used to establish the amount in controversy in the lawsuit.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar has yet to make a decision in the matter.
