Crown Point-area man charges officers with knife, threatening to kill them, police say

HEBRON — A 24-year-old Crown Point-area man was on cocaine and synthetic marijuana when he went after two police officers with a knife threatening to kill them, according to the incident report.

Cory Cooper had to be stopped with a stun gun before officers were able to handcuff him and take him into custody on a felony count of intimidation to law enforcement and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, Hebron police said.

The incident began around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Subway sandwich shop in the 600 block of N. Main Street when an officer saw Cooper approaching his fully marked patrol car while dancing and holding a knife, police said.

Cooper threatened to kill the officer as he walked by the patrol car, police said. When the officer activated his emergency lights and stepped outside his vehicle to order Cooper to drop the knife, Cooper charged him with the knife overhead and claimed his father was a Lake County police officer.

The officer went back in his vehicle for protection and started driving slowly as Cooper attempted to stab the vehicle, according to the report.