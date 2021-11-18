Crown Point, Cedar Lake awarded major grants to add more officers to force

Of the total of 183 agencies given the grants, about half said they will use the funding on building legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities.

The way each department will use the money is based on the needs of their respective communities. Forty-one of them plan to combat high rates of gun violence; 21 will focus on other violent crimes; and 19 will use the funds in primarily targeting hate and domestic extremism or supporting police-based responses to people in crisis.

Since the program began in 1994, more than $14 billion has been given to communities and it has allowed 13,000 agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 135,000 officers.

In 2021, the Cops Hiring Program has received 590 applications requesting grants for almost 3,000 law enforcement positions. For the fiscal year of 2022, President Joe Biden has requested $537 million to be allocated to the program, which is an increase of $300 million.

