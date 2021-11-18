Crown Point, Cedar Lake awarded major grants to add more officers to force

Two Region police departments were recently chosen to receive a hefty federal grant to add more officers on the street.
The Department of Justice is granting a total of $139 million to be divided among 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation as a part of its Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program.
The city of Crown Point and the town of Cedar Lake police forces each received $125,000.
The COPS grants will allow agencies nationwide to hire 1,066 more full-time law enforcement professionals.
Agencies in the Northern District of Indiana received a total of $370,639. In addition to Crown Point and Cedar Lake, the town of LaPaz in Marshall County was the third community awarded the funds in the state's northern district.
“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community oriented policing programs.”
The Cops Hiring Program is a competitive award program aimed at crime reduction by giving funds to agencies to hire more officers.
Of the total of 183 agencies given the grants, about half said they will use the funding on building legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities.
The way each department will use the money is based on the needs of their respective communities. Forty-one of them plan to combat high rates of gun violence; 21 will focus on other violent crimes; and 19 will use the funds in primarily targeting hate and domestic extremism or supporting police-based responses to people in crisis.
Since the program began in 1994, more than $14 billion has been given to communities and it has allowed 13,000 agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 135,000 officers.
In 2021, the Cops Hiring Program has received 590 applications requesting grants for almost 3,000 law enforcement positions. For the fiscal year of 2022, President Joe Biden has requested $537 million to be allocated to the program, which is an increase of $300 million.