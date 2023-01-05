Crown Point cops: Not our traffic stop

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Police Department distanced itself from video of a traffic stop and criticized the conduct of the officers involved.

"The Crown Point Police Department has been made aware of a video circulating on social media showing an incident that occurred in Crown Point," the department said in a Wednesday afternoon post on its Facebook page.

"The stop was not conducted by our officers or our agency," the post said. "The actions reflected in the video are not representative of the Crown Point Police Department or the City of Crown Point. Please reach out to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department with any concerns regarding the video."

The video, which was posted last week on TikTok, shows a Lake County deputy pulling a driver out of the front seat of his car during a traffic stop.

It was not clear in the video when the traffic stop was conducted

The video, titled "Cops pull is over and search us for no reason after leaving gun show," shows a man in the front seat of a vehicle speaking with an officer outside the car. The man grabs his cellphone and tells the officer he is going to "turn on" his video.

"You're gonna come out of the car or I'm gonna yank you out of the car," the officer says.

The driver responds, "No problem."

The officer says, "You're not going to turn anything on or reach for anything, you understand?"

The officer pulls the man out of the car; other officers inform the passengers in the front and back seats to exit the vehicle. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is shown asking one of the men what he purchased at the gun show.

"I bought a pistol and a shotgun," one man says.

Martinez asks the man whether the guns are loaded. The man says the guns are not loaded.

When asked about the video, Martinez said he was out of town and would address the matter when he returns next week.

The sheriff also said he “100% stands by what occurred that day” and noted no official complaint was filed in connection with the traffic stop.

Crown Point Mayor Pete Land and Police Chief Ryan Patrick both failed to respond to calls inquiring about the Facebook post.