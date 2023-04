CROWN POINT — A Crown Point couple was charged with two counts of neglect Friday after a 3-year-old boy fell out of the second-story window of their home on the 500 block of West Farragut Street.

Tristan W. Grant, 25, and Renee Parkhurst, 24, face charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and neglect of a dependent, which are Level 5 and 6 felonies, respectively.

Charging documents show that a relative was watching a 2-year-old and 3-year-old while Grant and Parkhurst were away shopping March 26.

The relative told police that he went to feed his reptiles, and the children left the room without his knowledge. He then heard a child crying and saw the 3-year-old outside on the concrete near the patio, records state.

He said the child appeared badly injured, so he called Grant and Parkhurst, who returned to the house, according to court documents.

The child suffered from a broken leg and a deep laceration under his chin, records state.

Officers wrote in the probable cause affidavit that when they arrived on scene they noticed an open window on the second floor with a broken screen.

They added that when they moved throughout the house they noticed the living conditions of the place were “deplorable,” according to charging documents.

Police wrote in the affidavit that the “kitchen was in complete disarray.” They went on to describe how the kitchen sink was full of old food and dirty dishes, and the floor was littered with full garbage bags and other miscellaneous items.

Officers noted that the living room and upstairs were in a similar state. The upstairs had a trashcan overflowing with dirty diapers and a bedroom in “complete disarray with clothing scattered throughout [as well as] food, dirty dishes and old takeout containers,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

“There were many miscellaneous items throughout the residence that children could get hurt on,” police wrote in charging documents. “The condition of the home was very unsafe for a two year old and a three year old.”

The children were relocated in the custody of the Department of Child Services, records state.

Grant was previously charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16, but pleaded down to disorderly conduct in December. His probation was revoked as a result of the new neglect charges.

His first court appearance in connection to the new charges has not been set.

Parkhurst is set to appear in Judge Samuel Cappas’s courtroom on May 10.

