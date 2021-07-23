 Skip to main content
Crown Point dive team investigates tire tracks leading into retention pond
alert urgent

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Fire Rescue members suited up in dive suits Friday evening to investigate whether a vehicle was submerged in a retention pond. 

Just after 7 p.m. first responders were dispatched to a retention pond in the 9800 block of Broadway, said Crown Point Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Mark Baumgardner. 

They were called after some local fishermen spotted fresh tire tracks that appeared to go into the water.

Two Crown Point divers were sent into the water to determine if there is a vehicle in the water or if the tracks were left behind by a weed control company that tends to the pond.

Following a brief search of the pond, divers were able to confirm there was no vehicle in the water.

Though no rescue or recovery was needed, Baumgardner said that it proved to be an advantageous call for the team to practice their skills they use to serve the community.

"Incidents like this provide for a great, impromptu training session," Baumgardner said. "We are often asked why Crown Point has a dive team, we’re not near Lake Michigan. While we do respond to drownings in Lake Michigan and other communities, our service area has over 70 of these retention ponds. Technical rescue services, like our Crown Point Water Rescue Dive Team, is just one example how our department constantly trains and prepares everyday to serve our community."

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

