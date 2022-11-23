Crown Point family displaced by house fire

CROWN POINT — A family was displaced by a house fire Tuesday in the 4000 block of West 121st Avenue, local firefighters said.

No one was injured in the blaze and two cats were rescued, according to Crown Point Fire Rescue.

The public was urged to avoid the area while the blaze was underway.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Firefighters from Merrillville, Cedar Lake, Hebron, Lowell, Lake Dale, Dyer, Griffith and Hobart helped in the efforts.