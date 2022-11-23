 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert urgent

Crown Point family displaced by house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Crown Point fire

A family was displaced by a house fire Tuesday morning in the 4000 block of West 121st Avenue in Crown Point.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A family was displaced by a house fire Tuesday in the 4000 block of West 121st Avenue, local firefighters said.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

No one was injured in the blaze and two cats were rescued, according to Crown Point Fire Rescue.

The public was urged to avoid the area while the blaze was underway.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Firefighters from Merrillville, Cedar Lake, Hebron, Lowell, Lake Dale, Dyer, Griffith and Hobart helped in the efforts.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine's security service raids Kyiv monastery, suspects Russian sabotage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts