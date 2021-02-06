Crown Point firefighter arrested on OWI charges after hitting utility pole, police say

HEBRON — A Crown Point firefighter/paramedic was in custody Saturday evening after striking a utility pole, police said.

Cory Neises was arrested after driving into a utility pole at County Line Road and U.S. 231 around 6 p.m. Saturday, Hebron Assistant Police Chief Scott Sejda told The Times.

Neises is facing a level 6 felony operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge, as well as a misdemeanor charge for leaving the scene of an accident, Sejda said.

Crown Point Fire Chief Dave Crane was not immediately available for comment.

After snapping the pole in half, Neises drove across a street, through a ditch and a small field, before traveling across County Line Road onto 157th Avenue and again driving into a ditch and becoming stuck, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Neises submitted to a chemical test on the scene, where it was determined he had a blood alcohol level of 0.155, Sejda said.

According to online court records, this is Neises' second operating while intoxicated offense.

No one was injured in the incident, and Neises was medically cleared at the hospital before being taken into custody.