Crown Point, Hebron men arrested for alleged actions during Jan. 6 US Capitol breach

A 61-year-old Crown Point resident has been arrested on felony charges for alleged actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and his nephew, a 40-year-old Hebron resident, has been arrested on misdemeanor charges as part of the same criminal complaint.

Dale Huttle of Crown Point is charged in a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and related felony and misdemeanor offenses. He was arrested on Nov. 9 in Crown Point and was released pending further court proceedings in the District of Columbia, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Matthew Huttle of Hebron was arrested Monday in Boise, Idaho, on misdemeanor charges, the U.S. Attorney announced. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance later this week in the District of Idaho.

The criminal complaint against Dale and Matthew Huttle was unsealed and announced by the U.S. Attorney on Monday.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Dale Huttle and Matthew Huttle entered the Capitol grounds, where Dale Huttle allegedly engaged in at least two violent confrontations with law enforcement officers on the Lower West Terrace. Shortly after 2:05 p.m., as a mob of rioters began to forcefully remove bike rack barriers set up to secure the area, Dale Huttle approached the front of a crowd of rioters with a long wooden flagpole in hand, court records allege.

The charges claim Dale Huttle wielded the flagpole at officers, striking at least two of them. Approximately 30 minutes later, according to the charging document, he became involved in another altercation in which he appeared to grab an officer’s baton as he yelled “Surrender!”

Screenshot (108).png This image, included in the statement of facts associated with federal criminal charges against Dale Huttle of Crown Point, allegedly shows Hu…

Matthew Huttle, meanwhile, made his way into the Capitol building at approximately 2:58 p.m., entering through doors next to the Senate Wing. He is believed to have exited the building briefly before re-entering at about 3:06 p.m. and remaining inside for another 10 minutes, according to the U.S. Attorney.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Dale Huttle as #299 on its "seeking information" photos. The U.S. Attorney's office said assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department and the Boise Police Department in identifying the suspects and making the arrests.

In the 22 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing. The Justice Department has said the actions of the charged individuals disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Anyone with tips can call 800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.