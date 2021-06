Crown Point home ransacked of valuables, police say; suspect at large

CROWN POINT — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Crown Point home was ransacked of valuables and money.

The resident said he returned to his home on 133rd Avenue from work Friday afternoon to find a door cracked open and lights on in the house, according to a report from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

When he went into his bedroom, a dresser drawer was pulled out and his belongings were strewn about and scattered on the floor.

He then noticed his Italian lira gold coins had been stolen, which were estimated to be worth a total of $9,000, the police report said. In addition, hundreds of dollars worth of change had been taken.

No description of the suspect was available.

Anyone with information on the burglary or suspect is asked to call the Report A Crime Tip Hotline at 800-750-2746.

