MOROCCO — A Crown Point man is facing felony drunken driving charges after he allegedly killed his passenger in a crash Sunday night in Newton County.
Andrew Kepchar, 29, has been tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, a level 5 felony, according to Indiana State Police.
The vehicle passenger who died has been identified as Thomas Richardson, 30, of Morocco. Notification of family has been made, police said.
State trooper Brian Runyon responded about 9 p.m. Sunday to a single vehicle crash along County Road 400 West near Morocco, according to ISP.
A preliminary investigation found Kepchar's Silverado left the roadway and struck a utility pole, rolled onto its passenger side and caught fire, police said.
As a result of the initial impact, the power lines were knocked down at the scene which hindered first responders being able to access the vehicle.
Kepchar was taken to Franciscan Hospital of Rensselaer, where he allegedly consented to a certified blood draw test for alcohol consumption, police said.
The results of that blood draw are pending.
Kepchar was arrested and transported to the Newton County Jail.
The crash remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police's Crash Reconstruction Team.
The Indiana State Police were assisted at the scene by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, Newton County Coroner’s Office, Morocco Fire Department, Newton County EMS, Morocco Police Department, Village Motors, and Newton County REMC.