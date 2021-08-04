Crown Point man airlifted after being shot in chest, police say

GARY — A Crown Point man was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after he was shot in the chest, police said.

First responders were called around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday for a gunshot victim in the 800 block of Georgia Street in Gary, said Gary Police Department Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

The incident was originally reported as a domestic disturbance, Pawlak said. A 62-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest and the suspect had fled the area before officers' arrival.

The victim was airlifted to a Chicago hospital in serious condition. The suspect is currently at large and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gary Sgt. Mike Salazar at 219-881-1209.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.