 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point man airlifted after being shot in chest, police say
alert urgent

Crown Point man airlifted after being shot in chest, police say

Airlifted Stock IMAGE

The gunshot victim was airlifted to a trauma hospital, police said. 

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

GARY — A Crown Point man was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after he was shot in the chest, police said. 

First responders were called around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday for a gunshot victim in the 800 block of Georgia Street in Gary, said Gary Police Department Lt. Thomas Pawlak. 

The incident was originally reported as a domestic disturbance, Pawlak said. A 62-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest and the suspect had fled the area before officers' arrival. 

The victim was airlifted to a Chicago hospital in serious condition. The suspect is currently at large and the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gary Sgt. Mike Salazar at 219-881-1209. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois governor, public health director speak about the spread of COVID-19

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts