Crown Point man airlifted after being shot in chest, police say

GARY — A Crown Point man was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after he was shot in the chest, police said.
First responders were called around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday for a gunshot victim in the 800 block of Georgia Street in Gary, said Gary Police Department Lt. Thomas Pawlak.
The incident was originally reported as a domestic disturbance, Pawlak said. A 62-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest and the suspect had fled the area before officers' arrival.
The victim was airlifted to a Chicago hospital in serious condition. The suspect is currently at large and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gary Sgt. Mike Salazar at 219-881-1209.