{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A 22-year-old Crown Point man has become the seventh boater arrested on drunken driving charges in the last two months in the Region by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Justin VanDrunen was stopped about 9:30 p.m. Thursday as he was driving a 17-foot bass boat on Burns Ditch from Lake Michigan to the Portage Public Marina, DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock said.

The boat was stopped because it lacked the required white light on the stern or rear of the craft, he said. Boats are required to have that light and the red and green lights out front on from sunset to sunrise.

It was during the encounter that Brock said he suspected VanDrunen had been drinking alcohol and may be intoxicated.

VanDrunen was given a breath test and was found to have a blood alcohol count of 0.111 percent, which exceeds the legal limit of 0.08 percent, Brock said. The driving limit for boaters is the same as a motorist on the road, he said.

"It has the same ramifications as operating a vehicle on the roadway," Brock said.

VanDrunen was taken to the Porter County Jail and his two passengers were allowed to leave.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

He faces two charges related to driving a motor boat while intoxicated, both class C misdemeanors, Brock said.

While the DNR has arrested seven boaters on these charges in the Region in the last two months, that does not included cases handled by other police agencies and the Coast Guard, he said.

"We always recommend boat operators not consume any alcohol at all," Brock said.

Like drivers on the road, it is recommended that boat operators have a designated driver who is not drinking, he said.

A valid driver's license is needed to legally operate a boat, or someone at least 15 years old with a state issued identification card and boater education card, Brock said.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.