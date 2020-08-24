Crown Point man charged following SWAT response involving 2-year-old son

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Crown Point officials are sharing new details about a weekend SWAT team response in a Crown Point neighborhood.

At 12:28 a.m. Sunday, Crown Point police responded to the 300 block of West 128th Place after a woman reported her husband had attacked her and locked himself and the couple's 2-year-old son in a bathroom, according to police.

The woman told officers there were weapons in the home and she wasn't sure if her husband was armed, police said.

Officers on the scene tried "numerous times" to make contact with the man inside the Crown Point home, police said. Receiving no answer, police called on the Northwest Regional SWAT Team for assistance.

A negotiator spoke with the man, identified as Jason E. Lomeli, and was able to resolve the situation without incident, police said.

No firearms were involved with the incident and the 2-year-old child was unharmed, according to police.