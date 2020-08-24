 Skip to main content
Crown Point man charged following SWAT response involving 2-year-old son
Crown Point man charged following SWAT response involving 2-year-old son

STOCK Police - Crown Point

A Crown Point police vehicle is shown.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Crown Point officials are sharing new details about a weekend SWAT team response in a Crown Point neighborhood.

At 12:28 a.m. Sunday, Crown Point police responded to the 300 block of West 128th Place after a woman reported her husband had attacked her and locked himself and the couple's 2-year-old son in a bathroom, according to police.

The woman told officers there were weapons in the home and she wasn't sure if her husband was armed, police said.

Officers on the scene tried "numerous times" to make contact with the man inside the Crown Point home, police said. Receiving no answer, police called on the Northwest Regional SWAT Team for assistance.

A negotiator spoke with the man, identified as Jason E. Lomeli, and was able to resolve the situation without incident, police said.

No firearms were involved with the incident and the 2-year-old child was unharmed, according to police.

Lomeli, 39, was arrested on charges of domestic battery, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal confinement, as well as interference with reporting a crime, police said.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

