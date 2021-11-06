 Skip to main content
Crown Point man dead in apparent homicide, officials say
GARY — A Crown Point man was pronounced dead early Saturday in what police are investigating as a homicide, officials said.

Randy Kazlauskas, 41, suffered an undisclosed injury in the 4400 block of Washington Street in Gary's Glen Park section, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Gary police were called about 10:45 p.m. Friday to 44th Avenue and Washington Street, records show.

Police classified the case as a homicide, but a coroner's release said the cause and manner of death were pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

