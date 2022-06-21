Crown Point man dies in Merrillville crash, coroner says

MERRILLVILLE — A Crown Point man was killed in an overnight Merrillville crash, officials said.

The Lake County coroner's office was dispatched around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to 7100 97th Ave. in Merrillville.

According to the coroner's report, Mark Hughes, 49, died at the scene of the crash. His death was caused by blunt force injuries, and his manner of death was classified as an accident.

The Lake County coroner's office, the Lake County Sheriff's Traffic Reconstruction Unit, the Merrillville Police Department, the Merrillville Fire Department and the Winfield Police Department worked together at the scene.

Police did not immediately release further information about the crash Tuesday.

