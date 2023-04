GARY — A Crown Point man is facing six felony charges after he fled from a traffic stop because an officer asked the passenger of his car to exit the vehicle.

Around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, an officer with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department observed a white SUV traveling 30 mph over the speed limit, heading north on Cline Avenue near the Gary Road exit. The officer conducted a traffic stop south of the Airport Road exit, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The officer approached the vehicle and eventually asked the female passenger to exit the SUV, but the driver reportedly refused to let her. He rolled up his window and drove off, exiting east onto Airport Road.

Law enforcement deployed stop sticks, Martinez said, and the driver ran over a set of stop sticks near Fifth Avenue.

The officer ordered the driver to exit the vehicle, but he refused. The driver resisted but was taken into custody — as was the passenger, a 41-year-old woman from Chicago. Police recovered two pipes that tested positive for crack cocaine at the scene.

The man faces felony charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, battery on law enforcement, forcibly resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, possession of drug paraphernalia with prior offense and reckless driving. The woman faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police did not release their names. The case is still under investigation, Martinez said.

