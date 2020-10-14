Crown Point man faces several charges after leading chase in stolen vehicle, police say

CROWN POINT — A 32-year-old Crown Point man faces multiple charges following a police chase in a reportedly stolen vehicle out of Winfield.

On Wednesday Stephen Pluchinsky was charged with theft, two counts of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving, said Crown Point Assistant Chief Jim Janda.

A pursuit was first initiated by Crown Point Officer Doug Geyer about 2:51 p.m. Monday at 113th Avenue and Iowa Street, where he noticed the vehicle which had been reported stolen out of Winfield, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said.

Geyer initially tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled north onto Interstate 65, then through Merrillville and Hobart.

The chase ended when the driver got stuck in a field off of Liverpool Road in Hobart after being pursued by police from Hobart, Merrillville and the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Land said.

Pluchinsky and a male passenger were both taken into custody at the scene. The passenger was later released after questioning. Pluchinsky was being held at Lake County Jail as of Tuesday morning.