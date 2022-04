Crown Point man had porn of child under the age of 12, federal charge claims

HAMMOND — A Crown Point man has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of possessing child pornography, including at least one image of a prepubescent child or one younger than 12, according to court documents.

Robert J. McMahon, 32, is accused of possessing the images between March 2019 and Aug. 5, a charging document states.

No further details or arrest photo were available, but a subsequent filing reveals federal prosecutors were seeking forfeiture of an iPhone.

McMahon was arrested March 18 in Crown Point and appeared in court a few days later via a video teleconference system, where he entered his plea and a jury trial was set for May 16 before U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon.

A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 29, records show.

McMahon has been released on a $20,000 bond and is under house arrest, court documents show. He is ordered to have no contact with minors while his case in pending, must wear a location monitoring device and is prohibited from accessing the internet other than to communicate with his attorneys or for work purposes.

He told the court he cannot afford a private attorney and is now represented by federal public defenders Mark and Nathan Psimos, who declined to comment on the case.

