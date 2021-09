Crown Point man jailed after Portage cop smells marijuana 6 car-lengths away

PORTAGE — A 26-year-old Crown Point man, who told police he had been thrown out of his home for repeatedly smoking marijuana, was arrested early Wednesday on a drug charge after an officer said he smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle while at least six car-lengths away.

Antoine Hopkins faces a misdemeanor count of possessing marijuana after police, using a drug sniffing dog, found the illegal drug in his vehicle.

The officer said he spotted Hopkins at 12:47 a.m. parked behind the closed LongHorn Steakhouse at 1650 Olmsted Drive.

As he approached in his vehicle, the officer said smelled "an extremely strong odor of burnt marijuana" coming from Hopkins' vehicle.

Hopkins told the officer he was waiting to pick up his girlfriend from a nearby workplace and provided police with the remains of a few burned marijuana cigarettes. A police dog then found more of the drug inside the vehicle.

Hopkins reportedly told police he has been living in his truck after being thrown out of his house for "repeated weed smoking."

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.