Crown Point man sentenced for selling crack cocaine

HAMMOND — A Crown Point man was sentenced to five years in prison for selling narcotics.
Leonardo Verduzco, 26, of Crown Point, pleaded guilty to distributing crack cocaine and was sentenced to 60 months in prison with three years of supervised release, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
In the summer of 2019, Verduzco sold crack cocaine, methamphetamine and a firearm to undercover law enforcement agents, court records said.
Authorities searched the man’s residence and found drug packaging materials, empty gun cases, gun magazines, ammunition and a total of $11,240 in cash.
Verduzco’s plea agreement forfeited the cash police recovered and he admitted to distributing 28 grams of crack and 171 grams of methamphetamine, court documents said. In addition, he also said he assisted another person's attempt to illegally buy a firearm for him.
Verduzco has previous convictions for battery, theft and marijuana possession and he was on probation while he was selling narcotics, Kirsch said.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives/High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Schererville Police Department investigated the case.
William R. Cottrell
Jesse D. Gorney
Alejandra M. Garza
Arthur B. Greco, Jr.
Terrence T. Jones
Lamond D. Kelley
Anthony Lazzara III
Christopher V. Midkiff
Tyler J. Morache
Nichole A. Moschiano
Jonathan L. Ramirez
Maurice A. Shaw
Andrius J. Suabas
Preston S. Thompson
Rodney J. Washington
Sierra S. Antczack
Takeisha M. Bennett
Larry Boston
Anthony J. Buitron
Kourtnee C. Cole
Daevon D. Davis
Dwaine L. Easterling
Martha N. Garcia
Tina M. Hall
James C. Jackson, Jr.
Victoria D. Johnson
Melissa Lloyd
Martin C. Lopez
Kevin W. McKinley
James R. Mein
Antonio M. Moreno
Michael Porter
Joshua E. Ptak
Cody R. Qualls
Aubrey M. Rice
Maggie M. Schmid
Jeffery M. Thomas
David W. Winebrenner
Kelsey L. Zelenksy
Stanley M. Baker
Trevor M. Black
Darren L. Brewer
Antonio D. Burke
Moises D. Cruz
Rolando U. Garza
Megan E. Grogan
Mauricio Juarez
Robert T. Lusin
Demitri S. Malher
Ernesto Ornelas
Marcus L. Ray
Joshua L. Rule
James W. Schultz IV
Alvaro Serrano Hernandez
Zachary D. Sturm
Henry C. Tolbert
Terry A. Wagster
Bryce R. Campbell
Patsy L. Coots-Stephens
David W. Earner
Martin R. Garcia
Maurice T. Holden
Joshua A. Jones
Michael J. Lulich
Michael R. Melton
Rodney T. Roberts
Dontray J. Ross
Omar E. Sosa
Daniel R. Stephens
Alexander Ray Melvin
Andrew James Lukacek
Bradley Ray Kelly
David Alejandro Guzman
Jeremiah Garner
Kelly Ann Paggen
Kentre A. Flynn
Kyle Chandler Knowles
Nedal Hamed
Nicholas Ryan Purcell
Niemah Cruz
Robert Alfred Poling
Steven Glen Johnson
Teddy Wayne Hughes
Adam Quincy Powell
Anthony Charles Barnett
Ashlee Nicole Metcalf
Brian Keith Thomas
Cody Matthew Adams
Damond Maurice Hamilton
Derrell Jamar Cason
Derrick McClinton
Eric Michael Skinner
James Daniel Matthews
Michale Kenneth Mabry
Mohammed Husnie Alzeer
Orlando Fenderson
Patricia Ann Widner
Roger Duszynski III
Shelly Robinson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.