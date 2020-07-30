You are the owner of this article.
Crown Point man sentenced for selling crack cocaine
Crown Point man sentenced for selling crack cocaine

Leonardo Verduzco
HAMMOND — A Crown Point man was sentenced to five years in prison for selling narcotics.

Leonardo Verduzco, 26, of Crown Point, pleaded guilty to distributing crack cocaine and was sentenced to 60 months in prison with three years of supervised release, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.

In the summer of 2019, Verduzco sold crack cocaine, methamphetamine and a firearm to undercover law enforcement agents, court records said.

Authorities searched the man’s residence and found drug packaging materials, empty gun cases, gun magazines, ammunition and a total of $11,240 in cash.

Verduzco’s plea agreement forfeited the cash police recovered and he admitted to distributing 28 grams of crack and 171 grams of methamphetamine, court documents said. In addition, he also said he assisted another person's attempt to illegally buy a firearm for him.

Verduzco has previous convictions for battery, theft and marijuana possession and he was on probation while he was selling narcotics, Kirsch said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives/High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Schererville Police Department investigated the case.

