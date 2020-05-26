Crown Point man tried raping pregnant girlfriend, stabbed her with pen, cops say

HAMMOND — A Crown Point man is accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend with a pen, strangling her and attempting to rape her at a hotel this past weekend, court records show.
David Raymond Jones, 38, has been charged with felony rape, domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation, according to charging documents filed in Lake Criminal Court.
A Hammond police detective was contacted at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to investigate allegations of domestic battery and rape at the Quality Inn, 3844 179th St. in Hammond, court records state.
Police stated in court records they observed several visible injuries on the female victim when she met with them. She told police that Jones, whom she's known since 2009, is the father of her unborn child and that they recently rekindled their relationship after his prison sentence, court records state.
In a phone interview with police, the victim said she moved out of a home the couple shared together a few weeks ago after an argument. They reconciled recently, leading to the hotel stay, court records state.
During the stay, Jones became agitated over the victim's prior sexual relationships, so he threw a beer at her, court records allege.
He also choked her to the point of losing consciousness, and she woke up on the bathroom floor later with a large bruise on her forehead, court records allege.
When she returned to bed, Jones threatened to kill her if anyone came for her help, and attempted to rape her, court records allege.
The victim claimed Jones attempted to stab her in the stomach with a pen but stabbed her left palm instead. Jones also burned her face in two locations with a lit cigarette, court records allege.
Court records indicate the victim eventually grabbed her phone and Jones' phone and fled from the room to her car.
Once there, she drove to her cousin's house for help. Her cousin also picked up Jones at the hotel and drove him to a gas station where police arrested him.
Jones was being held without bond as of Tuesday, court records state.
