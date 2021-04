Crown Point police impostor attempts to scam residents by phone

CROWN POINT — A scammer impersonating a Crown Point sergeant has been trying to swindle residents over the phone recently, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon the Crown Point Police Department warned residents of the ongoing scam, stating that police departments do not contact individuals requesting money, gift cards or other forms of payment.

Local authorities have recently been alerted of a phone scam where an impostor claims to be "Sgt. Way" of the Crown Point Police Department. The scammer claims the victim has a warrant for their arrest and must purchase pre-paid debit cards such as a "MoneyPak," or gift cards, asking for specific amounts.

The scammer typically keeps the victim on the phone during the transactions, ordering the victim to scratch off the numbers of the pre-paid cards to provide over the phone. The victim is then instructed to mail the cards or money to a fake address.

During these scam calls, victims have reported that the suspects are able to hack or take control of the victim's cellphone or computer.

Crown Point police urged anyone who has been targeted by this scam to report it to police immediately.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.