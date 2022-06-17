Crown Point police mourn death of 18-year veteran officer

CROWN POINT — The city police department has announced the death of Sgt. Jose Resendez, who joined the department 18 years ago.

"Jose was a fantastic officer," Crown Point Police Chief Ryan Patrick said.

"This is a tremendous loss for not only our department, but all those who loved him," Patrick said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as they navigate this difficult time."

During his tenure with the department, Resendez, who was 49, served as a firearms instructor, active shooter instructor, standardized field sobriety instructor and drug recognition expert instructor, officials said. He also was a member of the crash reconstruction and traffic stop teams.

Resendez also served as the coordinator for the department’s field training officer program and had previously served with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department for six years.

Resendez had been recognized as employee of the month in October 2010 for his response to two serious 911 calls involving crimes where it was crucial to handle the scene with professionalism, the department said.

In 2011, he was given the Lewis-Schmidt Law Enforcement Officer of The Year Award by the American Legion for his response to the calls.

"A veteran of the United States Army, Resendez was dedicated to being an exemplary officer and leader," the department said. "He showed a genuine enthusiasm and commitment to his work and the Crown Point community, routinely volunteering for additional assignments."

Resendez is survived by a wife and three children, according to the department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.