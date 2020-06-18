Crown Point teen dies in high-speed crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Crown Point boy died Wednesday night after the car he was riding in left County Line Road at a high rate of speed and struck multiple trees in a farm field, according to Porter County Police.

The boy, whose identity has not yet been released pending notification of family, was a backseat passenger in a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old DeMotte man, police said.

The driver and a 15-year-old female passenger from Crown Point were injured in the crash that occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the area of County Road 350 South.

The driver reportedly told police he was travelling northbound on County Line Road at about 80 mph and does not remember crashing, police said. He was not familiar with the area.

The female passenger, who was in the front seat at the time of the crash, said the car was travelling at 100 mph when she informed the driver he was about to miss his turn, police said.

Evidence shows the car ran off the roadway to the east and traveled approximately 400 feet through the farm field, police said.