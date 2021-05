Crown Point woman charged in attack at Portage hospital, police say

PORTAGE — Police say a patient at Northwest Health-Portage hospital attacked a nurse upon being told she was being discharged from the emergency room.

Faith Reynolds-Pettice, 20, of Crown Point, faces a felony battery charge and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to Portage police.

Officers were called shortly before 1 p.m. Friday to the hospital at 3630 Willowcreek Road and were told a nurse had woken up Reynolds-Pettice and informed her she was to leave when the attack began, according to the incident report.

The accused began punching and kicking toward medical staff and struck an emergency room nurse multiple times, police said.

The nurse was not seriously injured, and Reynolds-Pettice was taken to the Porter County Jail, police said.

