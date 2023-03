HAMMOND — A former bank employee is going to prison for embezzling money from the customers she was supposed to help.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio imposed a sentence Wednesday of 12 months and one day on Oneida Herrera, 24, of Crown Point.

Herrera pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to a felony count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

She and her co-defendant, Wendell Burts, 25, of Crete, stole more than $190,000 from small firms doing business with First Merchants Bank in Lake County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi states in court papers that three years ago, Burts recruited Herrera, a teller at the bank, to gain access to customer account and customer identification data, plus recent account transaction details.

The prosecution said the two targeted small businesses not enrolled in online banking because they wouldn’t receive immediate notification of suspicious transactions.

Burts then called the customer service department and fooled some into enrolling accounts in online banking but changed the contact information so that Burts could manipulate transactions.

He used the businesses owners’ Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers and other data to “verify” that he was the account holder, then diverted money from the accounts to other out-of-state co-conspirators, who sent the money back to him as cash.

Burts and Herrera attempted to steal more than $480,000 from 11 accounts between November 2020 and June 2021 but only succeeded in stealing $190,178 from two accounts before they were discovered and shut down.

The government arrested the pair last year on a conspiracy charge that carries a maximum penalty of 30 years' imprisonment.

Burts pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to the same conspiracy charge. He is serving a 27-month prison term.

“Herrera led a double life interacting with bank customers and assisting with their banking needs while at the same time scheming to rob them behind their backs,” Zanzi said in a memo to the court.

Defense attorney Kevin Milner argued in his memo to the court: “None of this would have ever happened without Wendell Burts approaching her with his scheme. She was naïve and is easily persuaded.”

