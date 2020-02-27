Customer thwarted robbery attempt with 'flying kick'; 4 charged after chase ends in crash

CROWN POINT — Two men and two juveniles were charged with robbing a cellphone store of one cellphone, abandoning an attempt to rob a second store when a customer "high kicked" them and leading police on a chase that ended when they crashed in Calumet City and ran into the Little Calumet River.

Daquan J. Steele, 19, of Chicago, and Darius N. Fields, 18, of Glenwood, worked with two other juvenile suspects Sunday to rob the Metro PCS store at 124 Sibley St. and the Sprint store at 1810 165th Street in Hammond, court records allege.

Two juveniles also were charged in connection with the alleged crimes, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said. Their identities were not released because of their age.

In both cases, several people entered the stores wearing masks and attempted to take cellphones from display cases, records say.

Steele was able to take one iPhone XR during the robbery at the Sprint store about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

An employee at the Sprint store ran out a door and attempted to hold it shut to trap the suspects inside, but Fields walked up behind her and told her to open the door, documents state.

