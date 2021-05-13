Cybersecurity experts hired to help Gary after ransomware attack

GARY — The city has temporarily hired three individuals from a cybersecurity firm to assist its information technology department with the restoration of several of the city's servers following a ransomware attack, a city spokesman said.

Four people currently work on the city's IT team, so the additional individuals will result in a total of seven people working to cleanse and rebuild the servers, spokesman Michael Gonzalez said.

Gary officials notified the FBI and Department of Homeland Security after learning of the attack, he said.

Investigators have not yet determined if anyone's personal information was compromised in the attack.

Gonzalez declined to say when the attack was first discovered, citing the ongoing investigation.

The city's first priority is restoring its computer systems, he said. All costs associated with the attack will be assessed at a later date, he said.

FBI Special Agent Michael Peasley, of the bureau's Indianapolis field office, said he could not confirm the existence of any investigation into the attack on Gary.

In general, the FBI regularly engages with local governments and private businesses when cyberattacks occur, he said.