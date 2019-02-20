VALPARAISO — After Porter County police say they made their way through a house strewn with garbage bags, old food on the floor and a kitchen in a "disgusting state," a 13-year-old girl led them to a plastic bag containing hypodermic needles and a methamphetamine smoking pipe.
"Officers later asked (the girl) how she knew about the bag, and (the girl) stated she had found it in her bedroom closet," according to police.
The discovery led to Tuesday's arrest of the girl's 30-year-old father, Jeremie Songer, on preliminary felony counts of neglect of a dependent and possession of a hypodermic needle, and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.
The girl was found at the home in the 400 South block of County Road 150 East in Morgan Township. She was taking care of her 1 1/2-year-old sister, police said.
Songer was reportedly away having oral surgery at the time.
During the well-being check to the house, police said they found it in "disarray."
In addition to various items strewn across the floor, police said the kitchen sink was full of dishes and dirty water. A high chair had an old taco and other contents spilled from the tray, and the stove top had pans with old food and grease sitting out, police said.
While visiting the garage filled with trash, police said the girl pointed out the plastic bag containing "bad" items and "stated her dad would be mad and give her a 'butt whooping' if he knew she was showing the bag to the officers," police said.
The bag containing needles and a pipe was recovered from a crib in the garage, police said.
Songer later said the bag had been hidden in the closet by his girlfriend during an earlier police visit to the home, and he placed it in the garage to be thrown away, according to police.
When asked about the condition of the interior of the house, Songer reportedly said it was clean when he left several hours earlier.
"Jeremie stated his 1.5 year old can cause a large mess in a very short period of time," police said.
