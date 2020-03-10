You are the owner of this article.
Dad who blew stop sign with baby in car faces drunken driving charges, police say
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old Schererville man, who blew through a stop sign at 30 to 40 mph with his baby in the vehicle, was taken into custody on drunken driving charges Monday evening, according to Porter County police.

Michael Stevens was driving with a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit and a cold Natty Daddy beer was found in a diaper bag in his vehicle, police said. The beer boasts an alcohol content of 8%.

Police said they pulled Stevens over shortly before 7:30 p.m. after seeing him disregard the stop sign along Joliet Road at County Road 250 West.

Stevens reportedly said he was on his way from Valparaiso to Schererville and was attempting to get his baby to fall asleep, police said.

After smelling alcohol on Stevens and hearing him slur his speech, police questioned him and learned he had consumed six to seven beers.

Police said they found the baby was not properly strapped in the car seat and could be removed without undoing any of the restraints.

The baby was released to another family member and Stevens was taken to the Porter County Jail.

