Hoosiers called or selected for jury service might see their first pay raise in a quarter-century this year.

House-approved legislation advancing through the Senate would increase the amount of money prospective jurors and individuals chosen to sit on a jury receive for each day they spend at the courthouse.

Prospective jurors are paid $15 a day regardless of whether they're chosen for a jury, while seated jurors receive $40 for attending each day of a trial.

House Bill 1466 would raise the pay for prospective jurors to $30 a day and pay $80 each day to seated jurors for the first five days of a trial, plus $90 for each trial day thereafter.

Prospective and selected jurors also would continue to be entitled to a daily mileage reimbursement for travel to and from the court.

Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland, the sponsor of the measure, said juror compensation in Indiana is well below the $7.25 state and federal minimum hourly wage for a job that's essential to the successful operation of the justice system.

"Jury service represents one of the most important civic responsibilities we have as citizens," she said. "The protection of our rights and liberties is largely achieved through teamwork of a judge and jurors who, working together in a common effort, put into practice the principles of our great heritage of freedom."

Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas told the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee that he's seen — in more than 135 jury trials over 36 years as a deputy prosecutor, defense attorney and judge — the prejudice and distortions that stem from low juror pay.

"In each and every trial, invariably, there are a handful of people that say they cannot afford to sit for jury service," he said. "They live check to check, the money is not enough to compensate them, they can't pay their bills, and then they end up getting struck for cause. That results in the parties not have a fair cross-section of the community."

Cappas also noted that jurors typically sit for seven hours a day during a trial and up to 14 hours a day amid deliberations. He said jurors see and hear difficult testimony, look at gruesome photos and take on tasks most people would choose to avoid all for a measly $4 an hour during a 10-hour day.

"They do hard work," he said. "They're grossly underpaid."

The raise also is supported by the Indiana Judicial Center. Its representative, Johnson Superior Judge Marla Clark, told the Senate Judiciary Committee it's "cringey" to have to tell newly empaneled jury members they'll only be getting $40 a day for their work.

"Jury service is critical, as you know, to fulfill everyone's constitutional right to a trial by jury — one of the bedrock principles of our justice system," Clark said.

"We should do all we can to support the jurors that are called upon to make critical decisions about the lives of their fellow Hoosiers — their lives, their liberty, their money and their property, among other things. Increasing compensation is a meaningful way to demonstrate our support for their valuable service."

Zach Stock of the Indiana Public Defender Council agreed: "We believe, like John Adams, that trial by jury is the heart and lungs of liberty, and so we support 1466. We think that it'll encourage more jury trials and that can only benefit our clients."

The legislation proposes covering the cost of juror pay increases by increasing to $6 the $2 jury fee assessed on each person convicted of a felony or misdemeanor crime, infraction or municipal ordinance violation.

It also would impose a new fee of $75 on each civil tort or civil plenary case filed in Indiana courts. That fee would not be charged in civil mortgage foreclosure, collections or small-claims cases.

The latter fee is a sticking point for Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford. He plans to ask the Senate Appropriations Committee, when it evaluates the legislation Tuesday, to limit the fee only to civil actions where a jury trial is demanded.

Should the measure win the committee's endorsement, it would be eligible for action by the full Senate this month.

Records show that it passed the House by a 94-0 margin Feb. 14.

Ultimately, the proposal must be approved with identical language by the House and Senate to advance to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

