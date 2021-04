Dan Ryan expressway shooting leaves 1 injured, police say

CHICAGO — One person was injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan expressway late Thursday, authorities said.

Illinois State Police say they responded about 5:37 p.m. to Interstate 94 at 71st Street for a reported shooting and found three people inside a car, including a male passenger injured "as a result of gunfire during the shooting."

The passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A male driver and female passenger inside the car were not injured, police said.

All southbound lanes of I-94 in the area were closed for several hours while police investigated the shooting. They were reopened about 9:35 p.m.

Since Jan. 1, there have been a total of 68 expressway shootings across the area, according to Illinois State Police, compared to the 29 shootings in the first four months of 2020, The Times' reporting partner NBC 5 Chicago reported.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates throughout the day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.