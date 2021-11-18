'Dangerous' man nabbed on charges of pistol whipping Portage woman unconscious, police say

PORTAGE — A 27-year-old man, who triggered a police hunt earlier this week with warnings that he was possibly armed and dangerous, is behind bars of allegations of battering an older family member with a gun so badly the alleged victim twice lost consciousness and was hospitalized, police said.

The accused, Tyler Redd, who is reportedly homeless, fled the scene of the Oct. 27 incident in Portage, but was located by Portage police Tuesday afternoon hiding in a closet in the victim's Portage home, the incident reports say.

Redd was taken into custody without incident and faces felony counts of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury and misdemeanor theft and interference with the reporting of a crime, records show.

The 43-year-old alleged victim told police from a hospital emergency room that Redd, who is a heroin addict, showed up at her house demanding money and keys to her car, the incident report says. The woman said she refused and told him to leave or she would call police, at which time he ripped a phone from her hand, punched her and then pistol whipped her.

She received 13 staples in her head to close the wounds and doctors reported bleeding on the brain, police said.