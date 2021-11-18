 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Dangerous' man nabbed on charges of pistol whipping Portage woman unconscious, police say
alert urgent

'Dangerous' man nabbed on charges of pistol whipping Portage woman unconscious, police say

Tyler Redd

Tyler Redd

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 27-year-old man, who triggered a police hunt earlier this week with warnings that he was possibly armed and dangerous, is behind bars of allegations of battering an older family member with a gun so badly the alleged victim twice lost consciousness and was hospitalized, police said.

The accused, Tyler Redd, who is reportedly homeless, fled the scene of the Oct. 27 incident in Portage, but was located by Portage police Tuesday afternoon hiding in a closet in the victim's Portage home, the incident reports say.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Redd was taken into custody without incident and faces felony counts of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury and misdemeanor theft and interference with the reporting of a crime, records show.

The 43-year-old alleged victim told police from a hospital emergency room that Redd, who is a heroin addict, showed up at her house demanding money and keys to her car, the incident report says. The woman said she refused and told him to leave or she would call police, at which time he ripped a phone from her hand, punched her and then pistol whipped her.

She received 13 staples in her head to close the wounds and doctors reported bleeding on the brain, police said.

When someone else tried to intervene at the scene, Redd put the gun to the person's head and told them to "get back," according to police. Redd then fled on foot.

Porter County police had turned to the public for help in locating Redd before he was captured earlier this week.

They said he also has warrants for intimidation and failure to appear on a charge of possessing methamphetamine.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Man Group turns 30

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts