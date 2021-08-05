 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Dangerous predator' arrested near Region home with assistance of federal authorities, police say
alert urgent

'Dangerous predator' arrested near Region home with assistance of federal authorities, police say

Christopher Counce

Christopher Counce

 Provided

EAST CHICAGO — A wanted man authorities called a "dangerous predator" was arrested by local and federal agencies in East Chicago.

On Wednesday the U.S. Marshals Service, the Lake County Sheriff's Department and members of the East Chicago Police Department's Gang and Narcotics DEA Federal Task Force arrested 32-year-old Christopher W. Counce, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

Counce was taken into custody without incident near his home on the 5600 block of Baring Avenue in the city's Roxana District.

Counce is wanted by the Chicago Police Department on a charge of criminal sexual assault of a child, according to police.

"Thank you to all the officers and agencies involved with taking this dangerous person off our streets," Rivera said.

The Chicago Police Department said it could not provide further information regarding the man's charge. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts