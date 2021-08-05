'Dangerous predator' arrested near Region home with assistance of federal authorities, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A wanted man authorities called a "dangerous predator" was arrested by local and federal agencies in East Chicago.

On Wednesday the U.S. Marshals Service, the Lake County Sheriff's Department and members of the East Chicago Police Department's Gang and Narcotics DEA Federal Task Force arrested 32-year-old Christopher W. Counce, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

Counce was taken into custody without incident near his home on the 5600 block of Baring Avenue in the city's Roxana District.

Counce is wanted by the Chicago Police Department on a charge of criminal sexual assault of a child, according to police.

"Thank you to all the officers and agencies involved with taking this dangerous person off our streets," Rivera said.

The Chicago Police Department said it could not provide further information regarding the man's charge.

