'Dangerous' suspect sought in armed robbery, police say

Gary suspect images

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black mask, black jeans, a black jacket, white shoes and a black Chicago Bulls baseball hat. 

 Provided

GARY — Authorities are seeking an armed robbery suspect they say is considered dangerous. 

At 4 p.m Tuesday an armed robbery occurred in the 3800 block of Broadway, Gary police said. 

The Gary Police Department released surveillance images of the suspect on Thursday, asking the public's help in identifying him.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black mask, black jeans, a black jacket, white shoes and a black Chicago Bulls baseball hat. 

Those who have information on the suspect's identity are urged to call Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-7300, extension 23009. Individuals can also can also contact the anonymous tip line at 1-866-274-6347.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

