Data scam in Indiana targets Amazon customers, police say
Data mining scam in Indiana targets Amazon customers, police say

St. John police warned anyone who receives this message or one of a similar nature to avoid clicking on any embedded links and to contact Amazon directly for any questions about their account.

ST. JOHN — Police are advising the public to be wary of a scam that seeks to mislead and steal sensitive information from Amazon customers in Indiana.

Residents have received messages indicating their accounts have been placed on hold and all pending orders until their billing information can be verified, St. John police said.

Customers have gotten such messages by mail, email and by text, police said.

A link included in the messages leads users to an Amazon lookalike website that is actually a data mining site that steals peoples' banking information, police said.

The message warns that failure to complete a verification process in three days will result in the user's access to their account being blocked and all pending orders to be canceled.

Police urged customers to not click on any links embedded in a message of this nature, and to direct any questions or concerns about their Amazon account is urged to contact the company directly.

To reach Amazon Customer Service, call 1-888-280-4331 or visit www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.

