GARY — The daughter of a 67-year-old homicide victim is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her father's shooting death.
Roy Graham, of Gary, was gunned down outside his home in the 1900 block of Wallace Street April 21. He had just celebrated Easter Sunday with family.
Graham was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive next to his vehicle.
"I want to know why and who did this," Arlena Graham said in a video posted to the Lake County sheriff's Facebook page. "What evil person could do this? He was good man — he was an amazing man, a family man. I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy."
You have free articles remaining.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Gary Police Detective James Bond at 219-755-3855 or the Metro Homicide Unit at 866-CRIME-GP.