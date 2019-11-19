{{featured_button_text}}
PORTAGE — A 33-year-old woman accused of breaking into her parents' home early Monday and stealing cash was found to be in possession of heroin, according to police.

Amy Eaton, of Portage, was taken into custody and faces felony counts of burglary, theft with a prior conviction and possessing a narcotic drug, and a misdemeanor charge of possessing paraphernalia, according to the incident report.

Also arrested was Thomas Parker, 34, of Portage, who faces felony counts of burglary and theft with a prior conviction, Portage police said.

Police said they were called shortly after 2 a.m. Monday to a home in the 3000 block of Kimberly Court by a resident, who said he found his daughter, Eaton, outside the residence when he arrived home.

Police discovered a broken window at the house and the resident showed that someone had forced a way into his bedroom, where three $100 bills and a debit card were missing, police said.

Eaton, who had pedaled a bike over to the house, initially told police Parker had forced her by gun and at knifepoint to enter her parents' home, according to the report.

"Amy said she was with Thomas and that he is very sick and needed money," police said.

After changing her story several times, Eaton admitted Parker never threatened her and that they both voluntarily went to burglarize her parents' home, police said.

Police found a clear pipe on Eaton that she said was used to snort heroin, according to the report. A brown rock later determined to be heroin also was found on her, police said.

Parker reportedly told police he and Eaton alternatively rode the bike to her parents' home and he stood lookout while she broke into the home and stole the items.

