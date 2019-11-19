PORTAGE — A 33-year-old woman accused of breaking into her parents' home early Monday and stealing cash was found to be in possession of heroin, according to police.
Amy Eaton, of Portage, was taken into custody and faces felony counts of burglary, theft with a prior conviction and possessing a narcotic drug, and a misdemeanor charge of possessing paraphernalia, according to the incident report.
Also arrested was Thomas Parker, 34, of Portage, who faces felony counts of burglary and theft with a prior conviction, Portage police said.
Police said they were called shortly after 2 a.m. Monday to a home in the 3000 block of Kimberly Court by a resident, who said he found his daughter, Eaton, outside the residence when he arrived home.
Police discovered a broken window at the house and the resident showed that someone had forced a way into his bedroom, where three $100 bills and a debit card were missing, police said.
Eaton, who had pedaled a bike over to the house, initially told police Parker had forced her by gun and at knifepoint to enter her parents' home, according to the report.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
"Amy said she was with Thomas and that he is very sick and needed money," police said.
After changing her story several times, Eaton admitted Parker never threatened her and that they both voluntarily went to burglarize her parents' home, police said.
Police found a clear pipe on Eaton that she said was used to snort heroin, according to the report. A brown rock later determined to be heroin also was found on her, police said.
Parker reportedly told police he and Eaton alternatively rode the bike to her parents' home and he stood lookout while she broke into the home and stole the items.
Albert Anthony Neuliep
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 Age: 65 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904663
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Alex Edward Torres
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 Age: 39 Residence: Burns Harbor Booking Number: 1904642
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Ashlee Nicole Dawson
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1904655
Charges: Felony, Possession Methamphetamine
Ashley Virginia Andrews
Arrest date: Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904667
Charges: Felony, Possession Methamphetamine
August Ray Stokes
Arrest date: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 Age: 65 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904685
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Carole Ann Gallegos
Arrest date: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 Age: 50 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904714
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Christine Lynn Huard
Arrest date: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 Age: 40 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 1904723
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
David Jessy Elliott
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 1904649
Charges: Felony, Theft/With Prior
Davit Salli
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: Yonkers, New York Booking Number: 1904650
Charges: Felony, Possession Cocaine
Douglas Eugene Marshall
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 Age: 51 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904653
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Dustin Anthony Neuliep
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904664
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Eugene Lee Haynes
Arrest date: Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 Age: 53 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904669
Charges: Felony, Possession Cocaine
Holli Marie Pyle
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904641
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Jade West Givens
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 Age: 29 Residence: Whiting Booking Number: 1904643
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
James Matthew Grigsby Sr.
Arrest date: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 Age: 45 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number: 1904680
Charges: Felony, Possession Cocaine
James Ryan Taylor
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904621
Charges: Felony, Battery
Javier Herrera
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1904657
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Joanne Marie Marshall
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904652
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Kathrine Gallagher
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904636
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%/CON
Kyle Patrick Morrison
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904622
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Leif Thomas Lightfoot
Arrest date: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 Age: 60 Residence: Burns Harbor Booking Number: 1904710
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Levi Reyes
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 Age: 44 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1904623
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Maranda Lynn Campbell
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904694
Charges: Felony, Possession Legend Drug
Mark Allen Denton
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1904638
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Matthew Allen King
Arrest date: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1904716
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Michael Ryan Dunavant
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904654
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI Endangers
Mitchell Michael Coate
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 1904705
Charges: Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement
Monica Rose Prentice
Arrest date: Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Wheathfield Booking Number: 1904666
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Nicole Marie Zaradich
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904707
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Niema Sophia Valencia
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904645
Charges: Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement
Patrice Carter
Arrest date: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Cheraw, South Carolina Booking Number: 1904708
Charges: Felony, Strangulation
Rick Michael Wheelden
Arrest date: Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: South Bend Booking Number: 1904678
Charges: Felony, Possession Methamphetamine
Robert Richard Szumanski
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 Age: 51 Residence: Munster Booking Number: 1904635
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Ronnelle Thurman
Arrest date: Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 Age: 47 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1904674
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Roxanne Rene Salinas
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 1904696
Charges: Felony, Battery
Scott Alan Oliver
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 Age: 51 Residence: Monticello Booking Number: 1904637
Charges: Felony, Burglary
Steven Ray Lynn
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 Age: 43 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904693
Charges: Felony, Residential Entry
Timothy William Howard Adams
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: North Judson, Indiana Booking Number: 1904640
Charges: Felony, Obstruction of Justice
Zachariah Mitchell Chirch
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1904691
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email