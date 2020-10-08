 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Day care center hit by gunfire with children inside, police say
breaking urgent

Day care center hit by gunfire with children inside, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary daycare center hit by gunfire with children inside, police say
Lauren Cross

GARY — A day care center with children inside was damaged by bullets Thursday night. 

Officers were called to the child care center at 2541 Harrison St. shortly before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired, said Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

No one was injured, but police found two bullet holes in the front door. Hamady said there were at least eight children inside at the time. At this time, police suspect a drive-by shooting had occurred and are searching for a suspect. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Gary Police Department Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts