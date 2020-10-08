Day care center hit by gunfire with children inside, police say

GARY — A day care center with children inside was damaged by bullets Thursday night.
Officers were called to the child care center at 2541 Harrison St. shortly before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired, said Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
No one was injured, but police found two bullet holes in the front door. Hamady said there were at least eight children inside at the time. At this time, police suspect a drive-by shooting had occurred and are searching for a suspect.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Gary Police Department Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
