Day of reckoning for former Portage mayor in federal bribery, tax violation case
Former Portage Mayor James Snyder, right, exits the federal courthouse in Hammond in March with his wife, Deborah, after a jury returned a guilty verdict in the ex-mayor's bribery trial.

 Bob Kasarda, The Times

HAMMOND — The day of reckoning has arrived for former Portage Mayor James Snyder, who is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday morning to face sentencing on bribery and tax violation charges.

The 43-year-old Republican was twice found guilty of soliciting and accepting a $13,000 bribe in 2014 in return for steering a $1.125 million garbage collection contract for the city of Portage to the local Great Lakes Peterbilt company.

Federal prosecutors say he also obstructed the Internal Revenue Service’s efforts to collect unpaid taxes on a private mortgage company he ran.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

The sentencing comes nearly five years after Snyder was indicted.

Portage Superintendent of Streets and Sanitation Randy Reeder, who testified on behalf of federal prosecutors during the March bribery trial, is again expected to take the stand, but for the defense during the sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois, who was brought in to oversee the local case.

Snyder's former attorney Jackie Bennett is also expected to be called on by the defense to testify.

Kennelly had rejected a request by the defense to also call two IRS agents during Wednesday's sentencing, saying the testimony is not needed.

Government prosecutors said they do not intend to call any witnesses.

Snyder has repeatedly asked the judge to spare him from prison. He is seeking an alternative approach, including a potential term of probation, house arrest, community service and the ability "to work and repay his financial obligations while continuing to support his family," the supplemental sentencing memorandum says.

Federal prosecutors are seeking imprisonment for Snyder, arguing that justice demands it to deter other elected officials from public corruption.

In a presentence filing, Snyder urged the court to: "... take into consideration the punishment he already has suffered, the collateral consequences of conviction which negatively impact his life in both the short and long term, the financial consequences for him and his family as a result of this prosecution, as well as the emotional and psychological punishment he has endured when considering the appropriate sentence in this case."

The defense also highlighted what it says are Snyder's contributions to the community and downplayed his offense as, "... at the lowest end of the public corruption scale when compared to others that have taken place within the past ten years in the Northern Districts of Indiana and neighboring Illinois."

