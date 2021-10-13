Day of reckoning for former Portage mayor in federal bribery, tax violation case

Government prosecutors said they do not intend to call any witnesses.

Snyder has repeatedly asked the judge to spare him from prison. He is seeking an alternative approach, including a potential term of probation, house arrest, community service and the ability "to work and repay his financial obligations while continuing to support his family," the supplemental sentencing memorandum says.

Federal prosecutors are seeking imprisonment for Snyder, arguing that justice demands it to deter other elected officials from public corruption.

In a presentence filing, Snyder urged the court to: "... take into consideration the punishment he already has suffered, the collateral consequences of conviction which negatively impact his life in both the short and long term, the financial consequences for him and his family as a result of this prosecution, as well as the emotional and psychological punishment he has endured when considering the appropriate sentence in this case."

The defense also highlighted what it says are Snyder's contributions to the community and downplayed his offense as, "... at the lowest end of the public corruption scale when compared to others that have taken place within the past ten years in the Northern Districts of Indiana and neighboring Illinois."

