Daytime drive-by shooting lands three behind bars

MICHIGAN CITY — A report of shots fired midday Saturday resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old man and two 17-year-olds, police said.

Police said they were called out at 1:37 p.m. in response to several shots fired and a home struck in the 500 block of West 10th Street.

After viewing a surveillance video, police learned Br'yon Mitchell, 19, was standing in the area when a silver Pontiac Grand Prix drove past him at a high rate of speed and a passenger leaned out while firing at gun toward Mitchell, according to a news release from Michigan City police.

Mitchell was not struck, but a nearby home was, police said.

Mitchell ran into an upstairs apartment and two 17-year-old boys from Michigan City were seen leaving the building holding handguns, according to police.

Police said they recovered two handguns. One gun had a 24-round extended magazine and the other had a 16-round magazine.

One of the juveniles was arrested on a charge of dangerous possession of a firearm, police said. The second juvenile and Mitchell were arrested on warrants for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury stemming from a local shooting investigation on March 18, police said.