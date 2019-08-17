GARY -- A man was killed after police fired shots during a traffic stop early Saturday, authorities said.
Gary police officers were conducting the traffic stop about 3 a.m. then the shooting occurred in the area of East 23rd Avenue and Kentucky Street, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The man was listed Saturday morning as a John Doe, according to the Lake County coroner's office. The cause of death was pending, but the manner of death was ruled homicide.
The man was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m., a coroner's release said.
No Gary officers were wounded. Police did not release information on how the shooting occurred.
Gary police have turned the investigation over to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Westerfield said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this developing story.