Dead body found in the middle of a busy street in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY — A dead body in the middle of a street during rush hour brought out a massive police presence.

More than a half-dozen police cars from Calumet City and Homewood closed off Wentworth Avenue between Michigan City Road and Detroit Street around 5 p.m. Monday.

A dead body draped with a plastic sheet was clearly visible in the middle of the street as officers diverted traffic. It was covered in a tent as police officers in raincoats congregated around it as the rain fell softly.

Curious and concerned neighbors gathered around the police tape marking off the scene of the investigation, which is by the Wentworth Woods Forest Preserve just south of downtown Calumet City and about two blocks west of the Indiana/Illinois state line.

Calumet City police on the scene declined to comment.

Check back to nwi.com for more information.

