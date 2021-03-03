Dead geese, ducks found at Wolf Lake prompts DNR investigation

The lab results will show whether the birds suffered any diseases or if there are natural components such as chemicals found in their bodies. Brindle said it is unknown what date the results will be received and the investigation is ongoing.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is also investigating alongside the DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife.

Lt. Shawn D. Brown, of DNR Law Enforcement, said the agency has received calls about the dead birds as recently as Wednesday. Brown said the reports included dead Canadian geese, mallards and coots, which is a medium, black waterfowl.

There were no other areas in Northwest Indiana that have been the subject of similar reports.

While the northern area of Wolf Lake does have industrial sites, such as the nearby Cargill Texturizing Solutions plant, natural causes are also a possibility, officials said.

On March 2, avian cholera was confirmed among geese in southwest Indiana in Gibson County, according to the DNR. The agency reported 176 snow geese have been found dead in the county since the start of January.