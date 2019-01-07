MICHIGAN CITY — Three people have died in what police are calling a murder-suicide.
Michigan City police Sgt. Chris Yagelski said police were called to a home in the 6800 block of Meer Road just before 2 p.m. Monday after a distraught relative called 911.
Yagelski said tentative information, along with a preliminary investigation, indicates two adult residents of the rural Michigan City home were killed. The suspect, also an adult, then committed suicide.
All three people were related, he said.
During the course of the initial investigation Michigan City police were assisted by the LaPorte County Sherriff’s Department, Trail Creek and Long Beach police departments, the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office, Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS, LaPorte County coroner’s office and the Michigan City police chaplain division.
As this remains an ongoing investigation, further information will be released as it becomes available, Yagelski said, adding that anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Anthony McClintock at 219-874-3221, ext. 1074.
Check back at nwi.com for additional details.