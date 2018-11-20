Try 3 months for $3
LANSING — A 20-year-old man died and a 19-year-old man was in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday in the area of Thornton-Lansing Road and Chappel Avenue, police said.

Lansing police found the men lying in the street after responding to the area at 4:12 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

The 20-year-old died at the scene.

The 19-year-old was taken to Community Hospital in Munster and later transferred to a Chicago hospital in critical condition, police said.

Lansing police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-895-7150.

