LANSING — A 20-year-old man died and a 19-year-old man was in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday in the area of Thornton-Lansing Road and Chappel Avenue, police said.
Lansing police found the men lying in the street after responding to the area at 4:12 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
The 20-year-old died at the scene.
The 19-year-old was taken to Community Hospital in Munster and later transferred to a Chicago hospital in critical condition, police said.
Lansing police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-895-7150.