LANSING — Two men were gunned down in a parking lot Sunday evening, police say.
Both men sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were found about 7:30 p.m. near American Sale on Torrence Avenue, said police. They were treated by medics and transported to local hospitals.
One of the men was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, where he later died. The other man went to Community Hospital in Munster for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.
The incident is being investigated by the Lansing Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, along with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department's non-emergency number at 708-895-7150.