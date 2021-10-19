 Skip to main content
Dead man found after crisis negotiators persuade resident from home, police say
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in Coolspring Township. 

COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP — A dead man was found inside a home after crisis negotiators persuaded a resident to exit the residence Tuesday afternoon. 

At 12:09 p.m. a call was made to the LaPorte Regional 911 Center reporting there was potentially a dead person inside a residence in the Weatherstone Village mobile home park, said LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Edgebrook Drive in Coolspring Township and tried to establish contact with anyone inside the residence. 

Crisis negotiators were called to the area and were able to eventually get someone inside to exit the residence without incident. 

When police went inside, they found a dead man and investigators from the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office examined the scene. The identity of the dead person has not been released.

The sheriff said there is no threat to the public. 

The case is under active investigation and police said no further information can be released at this time. 

LaPorte County EMS, Coosplring Fire Department and the LaPorte County Coroner's Office assisted the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department. 

 

